Cardinal Wuerl: Good news in the ongoing challenges to our religious liberties

October 19, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Wuerl writes that the settlement between the Justice Dept. and 70 Catholic entities challenging the HHS mandate “brings to a conclusion our litigation” and provides “a level of assurance as we move into the future.”

