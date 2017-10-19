Catholic World News
US-backed forces celebrate victory in Raqqa over Islamic State
October 19, 2017
» Continue to this story on Washington Post
CWN Editor's Note: Raqqa, Syria’s 6th-largest city, has been the Islamic State’s capital since 2014.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
