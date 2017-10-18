Catholic World News

Religions should unite to promote peace, care for environment, Pope says

October 18, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Speaking on October 18 to a delegation from the ecumenical group Religions for Peace, Pope Francis said: “Religions, with their spiritual and moral resources, have a specific and unique role to play in building peace.” He said that invoking religious beliefs to incite violence is an offense against all faiths.

The Pope said that along with the quest for peace, religious groups should unit “to further a moral ‎covenant ‎that can promote respect for the dignity of the human person and care for ‎creation.”

