Pope devotes Wednesday general audience to Christian hope and the reality of death

October 18, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio

CWN Editor's Note: At his weekly audience the Pope reflected on the reality of death, which Christians can face with hope. “For whoever believes, it is a door wide open,” the Pontiff said. “For whoever doubts, it is a flickering light that filters out of a door that has not completely closed.”

