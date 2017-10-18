Catholic World News

Pope deplores Mogadishu terror attack

October 18, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio

CWN Editor's Note: The Pope said that the attack “deserves to be most strongly deplored, also because it falls on a population that is already suffering deeply.” Click here for more information about the attack.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.