Pope deplores Mogadishu terror attack
October 18, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The Pope said that the attack “deserves to be most strongly deplored, also because it falls on a population that is already suffering deeply.” Click here for more information about the attack.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
