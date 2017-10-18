Catholic World News

Patriarch Kirill: address to Russian lawmakers (full text)

October 18, 2017

» Continue to this story on Moscow Patriarchate

CWN Editor's Note: The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church said that law should be based on morality. He added, “My meeting with Pope Francis of Rome in February 2016 has become an example of the unity of attitudes to the traditional family, to the struggle with terrorism and pseudo-religious extremism.”

