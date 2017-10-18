Catholic World News
Caritas distributes food to 70,000 Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh
October 18, 2017
» Continue to this story on AsiaNews
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Myanmar and Bangladesh in late November and early December.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
