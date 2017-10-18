Catholic World News

October 18, 2017

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: In May, Islamist militants stormed the city, desecrating the cathedral and taking the vicar general and others hostage.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!