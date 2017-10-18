Catholic World News
Whose bourgeois morality?
October 18, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: “We have met the bourgeois lobby, and it consists of German-speaking bishops,” writes papal biographer George Weigel.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
