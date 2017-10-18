Catholic World News
Efforts to eradicate modern slavery
October 18, 2017
» Continue to this story on L'Osservatore Romano
CWN Editor's Note: The author is Sally Axworthy, British ambassador to the Holy See.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!