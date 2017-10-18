Catholic World News

Why the Rosary works wonders in youth ministry

October 18, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “Whilst the Rosary can be seen as monotonous, it is also consistent,” says Father Matthew Pittam. “For many of the young people that I work with, consistency is one thing that is lacking in their life.”

