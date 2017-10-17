Catholic World News
In homily, Pope speaks of ‘foolishness’ of resistance to God’s Word
October 17, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio
CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass in the Sancta Martha residence on October 17, Pope Francis spoke of the “foolishness” of those who will not listen to the Word of God. He said that many people are deaf to the Word because of their preoccupation with comfort, their concern for external appearances, or because they have become “ideologues of Christianity.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!