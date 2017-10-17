Catholic World News

In homily, Pope speaks of ‘foolishness’ of resistance to God’s Word

October 17, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: At a Mass in the Sancta Martha residence on October 17, Pope Francis spoke of the “foolishness” of those who will not listen to the Word of God. He said that many people are deaf to the Word because of their preoccupation with comfort, their concern for external appearances, or because they have become “ideologues of Christianity.”

