Catholic Bishops call for an anti-corruption court in SA

October 17, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Citing “the damage that protracted corruption cases are inflicting on the moral fiber of our nation,” the Catholic bishops of South Africa have recommending the establishment of a special court system, with its own prosecutors, to handle cases involving official misconduct.

