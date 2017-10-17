Catholic World News

Ousted Indonesian bishop promises to restore church funds

October 17, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Hubertus Leteng, who resigned as head of the Ruteng, Indonesia diocese after being accused of using church funds to support a mistress, has promised to repay the debt. The Vatican reportedly demanded the repayment. Bishop Leteng has also been directed to leave the Ruteng diocese.

