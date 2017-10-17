Action Alert!
Pope says his off-the-cuff interviews are worth the risks

October 17, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis acknowledges that he runs the danger of misinterpretation in his impromptu remarks, but says “I want to run this pastoral risk,” in the introduction to a new collection of his interviews. The Pontiff disclosed that even when questions are submitted in advance, he does not prepare his answers. “I know this can make me vulnerable, but it is a risk I want to take,” he says.

