Radical feminists deface Argentine cathedral in abortion protest

October 17, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Thousands of feminists—some of them topless—threw stones and bottles at a Catholic cathedral in Resistencia, Argentina, at the close of a pro-abortion rally. The demonstration included the display of pro-abortion slogans and anti-Catholic propaganda on the facade of the cathedral.

