Catholic World News

Papal message for 800th anniversary of Franciscan Custody of the Holy Land

October 17, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “You are ambassadors of the entire People of God,” Pope Francis wrote in a message to Father Francesco Patton, the head of the Franciscan Custody. “Assiduous in contemplation and in prayer, simple and poor, obedient to the bishop of Rome, you are engaged also in the present in living in the Holy Land next to brothers of different cultures, ethnicities and religions, sowing peace, fraternity and respect.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.