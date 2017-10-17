Catholic World News

English bishops rap Catholic paper’s editorial questioning Church stand on abortion

October 17, 2017

» Continue to this story on Christian Today

CWN Editor's Note: Several Catholic bishops in England have reacted strongly to an editorial in the Catholic newspaper, The Tablet, suggesting that the Church’s stand against all abortions “comes close to having no position at all” since it is widely rejected by the public. Bishop Mark Davis of Shrewsbury lamented: “Sadly there are journals which use the name ‘Catholic’ but are not reliable guides to the faith and teaching of the Catholic Church.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.