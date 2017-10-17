Catholic World News

Christian persecution reaches historic levels

October 17, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “In terms of the numbers of people involved, the gravity of the crimes committed and their impact, it is clear that the persecution of Christians is today worse than at any time in history,” according to the report.

