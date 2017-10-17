Catholic World News
Remarks by President Trump at the 2017 Values Voter Summit
October 17, 2017
» Continue to this story on White House
CWN Editor's Note: The president referred to the Little Sisters of the Poor and the HHS mandate.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!