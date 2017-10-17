Catholic World News
Winner of Austrian election is practicing Catholic
October 17, 2017
» Continue to this story on Kath.net
CWN Editor's Note: Sebastian Kurz, 31, is poised to become the next head of Austria’s government following Sunday’s election. The nation’s foreign minister since 2013, Kurz attends Sunday Mass and took part in a March for Jesus on the day his Socialist opponent participated in a gay pride parade.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!