Catholic World News

Winner of Austrian election is practicing Catholic

October 17, 2017

» Continue to this story on Kath.net

CWN Editor's Note: Sebastian Kurz, 31, is poised to become the next head of Austria’s government following Sunday’s election. The nation’s foreign minister since 2013, Kurz attends Sunday Mass and took part in a March for Jesus on the day his Socialist opponent participated in a gay pride parade.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.