Somalia truck bombing death toll over 300
October 17, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The attack was likely carried out by the militant Islamist group Al-Shabaab. L’Osservatore Romano (10/17 edition) devoted front-page coverage to this story.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
