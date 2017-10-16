Catholic World News

Vatican releases annual message to Hindus

October 16, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: “Christians and Hindus: Going beyond Tolerance” is the theme of the Pontifical Council for Interreligious Dialogue’s annual message for Deepavali (Diwali), the Hindu festival of lights.

