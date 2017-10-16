Catholic World News

October 16, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, chairman of the US bishops’ Ad Hoc Committee for Religious Liberty, welcomed Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ guidance on federal law protections for religious liberty.

