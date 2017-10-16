Action Alert!
Your gift now will be doubled!  We have a $60K challenge grant with  $49,900 left to match.  Help us get this down to $43,000 this week!
Catholic World News

Attorney General’s religious liberty guidance protects freedom of faith-based organizations

October 16, 2017

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore, chairman of the US bishops’ Ad Hoc Committee for Religious Liberty, welcomed Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ guidance on federal law protections for religious liberty.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop
Store: We receive 5% of most Amazon purchases.

Sé (Lunasa)