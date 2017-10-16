Catholic World News
German monastery to close its doors after 883 years
October 16, 2017
» Continue to this story on Deutsche Welle
CWN Editor's Note: St. Bernard of Clairvaux founded Himmerod Abbey in 1134.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
