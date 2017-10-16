Catholic World News
Papal video message for conclusion of Fátima anniversary celebration
October 16, 2017
Continue to this story on Vatican Radio
CWN Editor's Note: The apparitions of Our Lady of Fátima to the Servant of God Lúcia Santos and Saints Jacinta and Francisco Marto took place monthly from May 13 to October 13, 1917.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
