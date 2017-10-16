Catholic World News

Papal video message for conclusion of Fátima anniversary celebration

October 16, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio

CWN Editor's Note: The apparitions of Our Lady of Fátima to the Servant of God Lúcia Santos and Saints Jacinta and Francisco Marto took place monthly from May 13 to October 13, 1917.

