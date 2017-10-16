Catholic World News

Pope announces Synod of Bishops for the Pan-Amazon region

October 16, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio

CWN Editor's Note: The synod will take place in October 2019 and be devoted primarily to evangelization of the region. The synod fathers will also discuss the plight of indigenous peoples and the state of the rain forest.

