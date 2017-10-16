Catholic World News

Pontiff canonizes 35 saints

October 16, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio

CWN Editor's Note: The new saints include 30 Natal martyrs, slain by Dutch Calvinists in Brazil; 3 child martyrs of Tlaxcala, Mexico; St. Faustino Miguez, a Spanish Piarist priest; and St. Angelo da Acri, an Italian Capuchin Franciscan priest. Click here for the Pope’s homily and here for the Vatican YouTube video of the Mass.

