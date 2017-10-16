Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Ex-president of Vatican-owned hospital convicted of abuse of office

October 16, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican trial for misappropriation of the Bambino Gesù Foundation’s funds concluded on 10/14. Giuseppe Profiti, the hospital’s former president, received a 1-year suspended sentence for diverting funds to renovate the apartment of Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, the Vatican’s former Secretary of State. The hospital’s treasurer, also on trial, was acquitted.

