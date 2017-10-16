Catholic World News
Ex-president of Vatican-owned hospital convicted of abuse of office
October 16, 2017
» Continue to this story on Reuters
CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican trial for misappropriation of the Bambino Gesù Foundation’s funds concluded on 10/14. Giuseppe Profiti, the hospital’s former president, received a 1-year suspended sentence for diverting funds to renovate the apartment of Cardinal Tarcisio Bertone, the Vatican’s former Secretary of State. The hospital’s treasurer, also on trial, was acquitted.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!