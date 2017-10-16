Catholic World News

Pope addresses Vincentian family on 400th anniversary

October 16, 2017

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of the Vincentian family, who gathered in Rome to celebrate the 400th anniversary of the Vincentian charism. “To adore,” “to welcome,” and “to go” were the themes of the Pope’s October 14 address.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.