Action Alert!
Your gift now will be doubled!  We have a $60K challenge grant with  $49,900 left to match.  Help us get this down to $43,000 this week!
Catholic World News

Hungary hosts government conference for persecuted Christians

October 16, 2017

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: Among the speakers were the Hungarian prime minister, the Syriac Catholic and Orthodox patriarchs, and Iraqi prelates.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.

Stay in Touch!
   
Subscribe to Insights
Stay on top of the latest Catholic news and analysis from CatholicCulture.org.
» Visit Our Ordinary Time Workshop