October 16, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received, in separate audiences, the prefect of the Congregation for Bishops, the apostolic nuncio in Ireland, the apostolic nuncio in Panama, members of the Emperor Karl League for Prayers for Peace Among Nations, and members of the Vincentian family.

