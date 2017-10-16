Catholic World News
Papal audiences (10/14)
October 16, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received, in separate audiences, the prefect of the Congregation for Bishops, the apostolic nuncio in Ireland, the apostolic nuncio in Panama, members of the Emperor Karl League for Prayers for Peace Among Nations, and members of the Vincentian family.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
