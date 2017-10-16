Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Papal tribute to Blessed Karl of Austria

October 16, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis received members of the Emperor Karl League of Prayers for Peace Among Nations on October 14. Blessed Karl (1887-1922) was the last emperor of Austria and reigned from 1916 to 1918.

