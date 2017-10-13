Catholic World News

Lebanese premier, Pope discuss Middle East

October 13, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis met on October 13 with Prime Minister Saas Rafic Hariri of Lebanon. Their conversation centered on the role that Lebanon has played as a force for political stability and inter-religious harmony in the Middle East, and especially the country’s acceptance of refugees from Syria.

