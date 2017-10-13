Catholic World News

Special Olympics soccer participants meet with Pontiff

October 13, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Meeting on October 13 with Special Olympics athletes who were in Rome for a soccer tournament, Pope Francis said that the participants are “a symbol of a sport that opens the eyes and heart to the value and dignity of individual and people who otherwise would be the object of prejudice and exclusion.”

