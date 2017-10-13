Catholic World News

Pope meets with organizers of his visit to Sri Lanka

October 13, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis held a private audience on October 13 with members of the committee that organized his January 2015 trip to Sri Lanka. He thanked them for their work, joking that “though I would like our visitors to feel at home, I cannot quite equal the forty elephants that greeted me on the road from the airport to Colombo.”

