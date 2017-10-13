Catholic World News

Nigerian bishop says Western diplomats ‘pandering to Islam’

October 13, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: A Nigerian Catholic bishop says that Western indifference is “absolutely” a factor in the decline of Christian influence in his country. Bishop Matthew Kukah of Sokoto says that Western diplomats in Nigeria “are pandering more to Islam than to Christianity, because most of them have turned their backs on Christianity.”

