French bishop, facing opposition for ‘conservative’ approach, resigns for health reasons

October 13, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Bishop Alain Castet of Lucon, France, has resigned at the age of 67. He had been the object of protests by Catholics who charged that he was excessively conservative and clerical in his pastoral approach. But a spokesman said that the bishop’s resignation was caused not by protests, but by a serious heart that has already required several surgeries.

