Catholic World News
Belarus: archbishop deplores government roadblocks to foreign priests
October 13, 2017
» Continue to this story on Aid to the Church in Need
CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 9.6 million is 48% Orthodox and 21% Catholic.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!