Catholic World News

October 13, 2017

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The White House released its immigration principles and policies on October 8.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!