Catholic World News

Cameroon bishops decry violence against the faithful

October 13, 2017

» Continue to this story on Fides

CWN Editor's Note: As government forces clash with an Anglophone secessionist movement, the faithful “were pursued into their houses—some arrested, some maimed and some, including defenseless teenagers and elderly persons, were simply shot to death, some from helicopters,” said the bishops, and some “were teargassed as they came out of Mass.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.