Vincentian family celebrates 400th anniversary

October 13, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: St. Vincent de Paul (1581-1660) founded the Daughters of Charity and the Congregation of the Mission. Click here for Vatican Radio coverage and here for the papal message for the occasion released last month.

