Vincentian family celebrates 400th anniversary
October 13, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: St. Vincent de Paul (1581-1660) founded the Daughters of Charity and the Congregation of the Mission. Click here for Vatican Radio coverage and here for the papal message for the occasion released last month.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
