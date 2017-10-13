Catholic World News
South Korean bishops call for abolition of capital punishment
October 13, 2017
» Continue to this story on Vatican Radio
CWN Editor's Note: South Korea’s last execution took place in 1997, though 61 prisoners remain on death row.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!