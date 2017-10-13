Catholic World News

Vatican prelate reflects on Pope’s remarks on death penalty

October 13, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The president of the Pontifical Council for the Promotion of the New Evangelization said that the Pope’s recent remarks on the death penalty are in line with the teaching of St. John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI. Nonetheless, “Pope Francis said something more, because he said that when we have a voluntary suppression of a human life, this is against the Gospel itself.”

