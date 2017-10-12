Catholic World News
Coptic priest killed by assailant in Cairo
October 12, 2017
» Continue to this story on Ahram
CWN Editor's Note: One Coptic Orthodox priest was killed, and another wounded, by a lone assailant in a suburb of Cairo on October 12. Father Samaan Shehata was struck on the head with a cleaver; his companion, Father Beymen Moftah, was treated for a stab wound. The assailant is believed to be an Islamic extremist.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!