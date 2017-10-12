Catholic World News

Coptic priest killed by assailant in Cairo

October 12, 2017

» Continue to this story on Ahram

CWN Editor's Note: One Coptic Orthodox priest was killed, and another wounded, by a lone assailant in a suburb of Cairo on October 12. Father Samaan Shehata was struck on the head with a cleaver; his companion, Father Beymen Moftah, was treated for a stab wound. The assailant is believed to be an Islamic extremist.

