Remains of slain Copts recovered

October 12, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: The bodies of 21 Coptic Christians who were brutally killed by the Islamic State in February 2015 have been recovered in Libya. Father Rafic Greche, spokesman for the Egyptian Catholic hierarchy, said that discovery was “a source of great relief and comfort” for the families of the martyrs.

