In troubled Burundi, Catholic bishops say parties should dialogue for peace
October 12, 2017
CWN Editor's Note: The African nation of 11.1 million is 62% Catholic, 24% Protestant, and 3% Muslim. 400,000 people have fled Burundi and are now refugees in neighboring nations.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
