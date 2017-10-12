Catholic World News

‘A Christian Strategy’

October 12, 2017

CWN Editor's Note: Adrian Vermeule, a Harvard law professor, writes that “neither statism nor libertarianism can be blessed as a fully and finally Catholic form of politics, for Catholics must be able to move between them.”

