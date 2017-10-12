Catholic World News

House committee holds hearings on US government and international religious freedom

October 12, 2017

» Continue to this story on Subcommittee on National Security

CWN Editor's Note: “Advancing religious freedom successfully in our foreign policy can help the victims of religious persecution abroad and increase the security of the American people,” said Thomas Farr of Georgetown University. “But if we are to succeed we will need to change some of our thinking at the State Department about religious freedom, and our approach to promoting it in US foreign policy.”

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

There are no comments yet for this item.