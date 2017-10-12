Catholic World News
House committee holds hearings on US government and international religious freedom
October 12, 2017
» Continue to this story on Subcommittee on National Security
CWN Editor's Note: “Advancing religious freedom successfully in our foreign policy can help the victims of religious persecution abroad and increase the security of the American people,” said Thomas Farr of Georgetown University. “But if we are to succeed we will need to change some of our thinking at the State Department about religious freedom, and our approach to promoting it in US foreign policy.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
