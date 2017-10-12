Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Friends remember Father Walter Ciszek

October 12, 2017

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The American Jesuit, who died in 1984, was imprisoned in the Soviet Union for 15 years.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
