Catholic World News
Friends remember Father Walter Ciszek
October 12, 2017
» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register
CWN Editor's Note: The American Jesuit, who died in 1984, was imprisoned in the Soviet Union for 15 years.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!